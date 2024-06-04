Report: Former Dallas Mavericks Guard ‘Frontrunner’ For Lakers Next Head Coach
A former Dallas Mavericks guard could soon be the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Mavericks guard JJ Redick has been active in the media since retiring from the NBA, with his last stop coming in Dallas alongside Luka Doncic. He played in just 13 games for the Mavs in the 2020-21 season after being dealt to the team via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Owning his own podcast and production company, Redick could be moving to the next stage of his career. Basketball has been the center of his career, even in his post-playing days. Now, he could be a head coach despite having no previous NBA coaching experience.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers are "zeroing in" on Redick as their next head coach after dismissing Darvin Ham from the role this offseason.
The timing of this is interesting, as Redick and Lakers star LeBron James are co-hosts of the "Mind the Game" podcast. James is also set to enter free agency this offseason as he could decline his player option.
It's been reported that James has not been involved in the team's coaching search, which makes the potential hire all that more interesting.
In Redick's 13 games with the Mavericks in his final season, he played 11.3 minutes per game, scoring 4.4 points per game. It was evident his career had run its course as he was dealing with a sore Achilles tendon, so he was pretty much a non-factor in Dallas.
In Charania's report, it was made clear there are steps to be made towards the former Mavericks becoming the head coach of the Lakers -- the most storied franchise in the NBA -- but they're all-in on Redick being the team's next head coach.
