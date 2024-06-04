Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Responds to Report Of 'Beef' Between Him & Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis
On Monday, former Dallas Maverick Chandler Parsons stated on Run It Back that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis didn't like playing with each other and there's an "actual beef" between the two. The Mavericks had to offload the oft-injured Porzingis after a few seasons to the Washington Wizards, while Doncic has thrived alongside his new co-star Kyrie Irving.
Luka Doncic sat down with the media on Tuesday for his NBA Finals press conference and was asked to respond to that report. When Doncic asked the reporter to clarify the comments and the reporter responded "[Parsons] said that you didn't like playing with [Porzingis]," all Doncic could do was laugh.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving Details 'Great Relationship' with Dallas Mavericks Entering NBA Finals Against Boston Celtics
"You see, that's why I don't watch a lot of that [Shows about hot takes] because people don't know," Doncic said. "I've talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life, so I don't know how he would know that. Me and KP have a good relationship. I don't know why people say otherwise."
This isn't the first time people have questioned the relationship between Porzingis and Doncic. Porzingis said in an interview with J.J. Redick that there may have been some tension early on and that the two could've communicated better, but they got along well now.
While Parsons has remained close with his former boss, Mark Cuban, he never played with either Doncic or Porzingis, as he opted out of a player option to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies years before Doncic was drafted.
This always seemed like a case of Parsons trying to stay relevant by acting like he knew something about his former team when, in reality, if there was any beef between Doncic and Porzingis, it dissipated a long time ago. Dallas fans don't hate Porzingis as much as they do Rajon Rondo, or even Parsons for that matter.
READ MORE: Nico Harrison Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Dallas Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter