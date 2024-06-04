Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Makes Interesting Shoe-Deal Signing to His ANTA Line
Kyrie Irving might be heading to the NBA Finals alongside the Dallas Mavericks, but he recently made a unique signing to his ANTA shoe line, which also happened to be the first signing he's made to the shoe line.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Irving is signing his father, Drederick Irving, as the first signature athlete to Kyrie's ANTA line. Irving is the first pro athlete to ever sign their father to a signature deal. Drederick played college basketball at Boston University before playing professionally in Australia, where Kyrie was born. Per Charania, Drederick's shoes will be released in Foot Locker stores starting in September.
The news comes two days before the NBA Finals -- where the Mavericks will face the Boston Celtics -- tips off to determine an NBA champion for the season. Irving and the Mavericks are both in pursuit of their second title. Irving won his first one in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Mavericks last won their title in 2011.
The former Celtics star taking on his former team for a championship is a unique storyline in itself, and Irving is only hitting the headlines more as he makes a unique move with his ANTA shoe line.
During the regular season, Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, nearly making a 50-40-90 season, though he shot 49 percent from the field, just falling short of the incredible mark.
Irving has been an incredible co-star alongside Luka Doncic, and he's been able to reinvent himself in Dallas as the team made the necessary tweaks at the trade deadline to build a true contender. Ahead of the NBA Finals, he explained his relationship with the franchise.
"Dallas has put the main thing in front of me, allowing the big picture to manifest and having fun in the process," Irving explained. "Being around guys who enjoy being honest about how they feel, this new generation has a different communication pattern. Once you figure that out, they’ll be loyal to you, and you’ll be loyal to them. It’s a great relationship."
After signing his father to a signature shoe deal, Irving has an opportunity to win another championship in his career, this time doing so with a franchise which he has a great relationship with.
