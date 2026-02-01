SI

NBA Announces Reserves for 2026 All-Star Game

The NBA has tabbed 14 reserves for this year’s All-Star Game.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been named reserves for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.
The NBA announced the 14 reserves for the league’s 2026 All-Star Game on Sunday. These players will be joining the starters on Feb. 15 at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be using a USA vs. World format. There will be two teams of USA players and one team of international players who will take part in a round robin-style tournament.

The reserves will be joining All-Star starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brown, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Steph Curry, Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the All-Star Game this year.

Here are the 14 players that were selected as reserves for the 2026 All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star Game reserves:

Western Conference

  • Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
  • Jamal Murray, Nuggets
  • Chet Holmgren, Thunder
  • Kevin Durant, Rockets
  • Devin Booker, Suns
  • Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers
  • LeBron James, Lakers

Eastern Conference

  • Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
  • Jalen Johnson, Hawks
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks
  • Pascal Siakam, Pacers
  • Norman Powell, Heat
  • Scottie Barnes, Raptors
  • Jalen Duren, Pistons

This year’s NBA All-Star Game will mark the 22nd appearance for LeBron James, who is extending his record even if he isn’t a starter this time around.

Kevin Durant is the other biggest star to be named an All-Star reserve. Durant, who is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, is making his 16th All-Star Game appearance.

For Jalen Johnson, Norman Powell, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren, Deni Avdija and Jamal Murray, this year will mark their first appearance in the All-Star Game.

