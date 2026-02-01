NBA Announces Reserves for 2026 All-Star Game
The NBA announced the 14 reserves for the league’s 2026 All-Star Game on Sunday. These players will be joining the starters on Feb. 15 at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome.
The 2026 All-Star Game will be using a USA vs. World format. There will be two teams of USA players and one team of international players who will take part in a round robin-style tournament.
The reserves will be joining All-Star starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brown, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Steph Curry, Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the All-Star Game this year.
Here are the 14 players that were selected as reserves for the 2026 All-Star Game.
NBA All-Star Game reserves:
Western Conference
- Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
- Jamal Murray, Nuggets
- Chet Holmgren, Thunder
- Kevin Durant, Rockets
- Devin Booker, Suns
- Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers
- LeBron James, Lakers
Eastern Conference
- Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
- Jalen Johnson, Hawks
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks
- Pascal Siakam, Pacers
- Norman Powell, Heat
- Scottie Barnes, Raptors
- Jalen Duren, Pistons
This year’s NBA All-Star Game will mark the 22nd appearance for LeBron James, who is extending his record even if he isn’t a starter this time around.
Kevin Durant is the other biggest star to be named an All-Star reserve. Durant, who is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, is making his 16th All-Star Game appearance.
For Jalen Johnson, Norman Powell, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren, Deni Avdija and Jamal Murray, this year will mark their first appearance in the All-Star Game.
