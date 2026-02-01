NBA Announces Reserves for 2026 All-Star Game

The NBA announced the 14 reserves for the league’s 2026 All-Star Game on Sunday. These players will be joining the starters on Feb. 15 at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be using a USA vs. World format. There will be two teams of USA players and one team of international players who will take part in a round robin-style tournament.

The reserves will be joining All-Star starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brown, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Steph Curry, Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the All-Star Game this year.

Here are the 14 players that were selected as reserves for the 2026 All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star Game reserves:

Western Conference

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Kevin Durant, Rockets

Devin Booker, Suns

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers

LeBron James, Lakers

Eastern Conference

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Jalen Johnson, Hawks

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

Pascal Siakam, Pacers

Norman Powell, Heat

Scottie Barnes, Raptors

Jalen Duren, Pistons

This year’s NBA All-Star Game will mark the 22nd appearance for LeBron James, who is extending his record even if he isn’t a starter this time around.

Kevin Durant is the other biggest star to be named an All-Star reserve. Durant, who is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, is making his 16th All-Star Game appearance.

For Jalen Johnson, Norman Powell, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren, Deni Avdija and Jamal Murray, this year will mark their first appearance in the All-Star Game.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated