NBA All-Defense Teams for 2025–26 Season: Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert Headline This Year’s Defensive Honors
On Friday night, the NBA announced this year’s All-Defense team.
An annual exercise to reward the 10 best defenders in the league every year, the two All-Defense teams for this season are littered with recognizable names. Unanimous Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, of course, earned a spot on the first team of this year’s All-Defense honors—the second of his young career after he became the first rookie in NBA history to take one of the five coveted first-team spots in 2023–24. The two runner-ups to the DPOY award, Ausar Thompson and Chet Holmgren, had tremendous seasons on that end of the ball in their own rights and were rewarded accordingly with first-team slots.
They headline the ‘25–26 All-Defense teams. The full rosters can be found below.
NBA All-Defense teams for 2025–26
First team
Player
Team
# of All-Defense honors
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
2
Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
1
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
1
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
9
Derrick White
Boston Celtics
3
Second team
Player
Team
# of All-Defense honors
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
1
Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
1
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
6
OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
2
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
2
Who was on last year’s All-Defense teams?
The biggest (literally) name to earn this year’s All-Defense honors was conspicuously absent last season; Wembanyama was ineligible for end-of-season awards due to a blood clot that cut his season short. But there were plenty of notable names.
Last year’s first team featured: Cleveland’s Evan Mobley (who won DPOY), Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Houston’s Amen Thompson.
Last year’s second team featured: Portland’s Toumani Camara, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, former Grizzlies turned Jazz star Jaren Jackson Jr. and former Clippers turned Pacers center Ivica Zubac.
Do All-Defense teams impact contracts?
No, they do not. Earning an All-Defense spot is a great honor on its own. With only 10 spots it’s fierce competition and to be recognized as one of the very best defenders in a league more talented than ever is an amazing accomplishment.
However, it doesn’t have financial implications the same way All-NBA teams do. If a player is named to an All-NBA team they could be eligible for a supermax contract should they meet other criteria. But All-Defense doesn’t apply. Good agents will still wield an All-Defense nomination as a negotiating tool (Thompson’s certainly should in contract talks with the Pistons this offseason) but only winning DPOY, MVP or earning an All-NBA spot can lead to a max contract.
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Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.