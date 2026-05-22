On Friday night, the NBA announced this year’s All-Defense team.

An annual exercise to reward the 10 best defenders in the league every year, the two All-Defense teams for this season are littered with recognizable names. Unanimous Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, of course, earned a spot on the first team of this year’s All-Defense honors—the second of his young career after he became the first rookie in NBA history to take one of the five coveted first-team spots in 2023–24. The two runner-ups to the DPOY award, Ausar Thompson and Chet Holmgren, had tremendous seasons on that end of the ball in their own rights and were rewarded accordingly with first-team slots.

They headline the ‘25–26 All-Defense teams. The full rosters can be found below.

NBA All-Defense teams for 2025–26

First team

Player Team # of All-Defense honors Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs 2 Ausar Thompson Detroit Pistons 1 Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder 1 Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 9 Derrick White Boston Celtics 3

Second team

Player Team # of All-Defense honors Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors 1 Cason Wallace Oklahoma City Thunder 1 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat 6 OG Anunoby New York Knicks 2 Dyson Daniels Atlanta Hawks 2

Who was on last year’s All-Defense teams?

The biggest (literally) name to earn this year’s All-Defense honors was conspicuously absent last season; Wembanyama was ineligible for end-of-season awards due to a blood clot that cut his season short. But there were plenty of notable names.

Last year’s first team featured: Cleveland’s Evan Mobley (who won DPOY), Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Houston’s Amen Thompson.

Last year’s second team featured: Portland’s Toumani Camara, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, former Grizzlies turned Jazz star Jaren Jackson Jr. and former Clippers turned Pacers center Ivica Zubac.

Do All-Defense teams impact contracts?

No, they do not. Earning an All-Defense spot is a great honor on its own. With only 10 spots it’s fierce competition and to be recognized as one of the very best defenders in a league more talented than ever is an amazing accomplishment.

However, it doesn’t have financial implications the same way All-NBA teams do. If a player is named to an All-NBA team they could be eligible for a supermax contract should they meet other criteria. But All-Defense doesn’t apply. Good agents will still wield an All-Defense nomination as a negotiating tool (Thompson’s certainly should in contract talks with the Pistons this offseason) but only winning DPOY, MVP or earning an All-NBA spot can lead to a max contract.

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