NBA Franchises Outpacing NFL Teams in Value Growth, Forbes Finds
NFL teams once again dominate the top of Forbes' annual list of the most valuable franchises in sports, but according to the publication, it’s NBA teams that have grown the most in value over the last decade.
The NFL accounts for an impressive 29 of the 50 most valuable franchises in pro sports in 2024, with the NBA coming in second with 12 teams. The Golden State Warriors, valued at $8.8 billion, are second only to the Dallas Cowboys. The Los Angeles Lakers ($7.1 billion) also make the top 10 at No. 8.
The NFL remains the titan of the sports world, but in terms of the average growth of franchise values, the NBA is nearly doubling any other league.
Forbes calculates that NBA franchises have grown by 14.59% in value over the last year and a stunning 596.31% over the last decade, outstripping the NFL, MLB and pro soccer by large margins in both categories. Pro football franchises have grown by 11.32% in the last year and 298.23% over the last decade.
The Warriors' value is up 14% in the last year, right in line with league average. The Boston Celtics (28%), Brooklyn Nets (25%) led the way among the NBA in value growth, with only the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (29%) beating them among teams listed in Forbes' 50 most valuable franchises.
According to the publication, NBA teams pushed a pair of MLB franchises (the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants), F1 teams (Ferrari and Mercedes) and one NFL franchise (the Buffalo Bills) out of the top 50.
Nine NBA franchises have been sold since 2014. The Phoenix Suns sold to Mat Ishbia for a record $4 billion in 2022, a number that the Celtics are expected to top as Wyc Grousbeck plans to sell his majority stake in the team.