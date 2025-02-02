SI

NBA Insider Teases More Action for Lakers Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Stephen Douglas

Brian Windhorst says the Lakers aren’t done yet.
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't done yet.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst the Lakers may have more moves to make ahead of the Thursday trade deadline as they look to solidify their rotation around their new big two of Doncic and LeBron James.

Hours after the Lakers flipped Anthony Davis and Max Christie for Doncic, the insider appeared on the ESPN NBA pregame show. Asked whether the Lakers were done making moves Windhorst gave a simple and declarative, "Definitely not."

The Lakers are able to make another move because they gave up a shockingly small amount for Doncic. In addition to Davis, the Lakers only had to give Dallas Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino and one future first-round pick. Compared to what some widely-agreed lesser players have fetched in recent years, that's a bargain.

With the addition of Doncic the team will still likely be looking for a center, just like Anthony Davis was hoping last week.

