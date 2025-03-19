Stephen Curry Spent His Night on the Warriors Bench Drawing Up Plays and Coaching
Golden State made the decision to rest Stephen Curry on Tuesday night with the Milwaukee Bucks in town. The veteran sharpshooter had been showing signs of fatigue brought on by playing excellent ball during the Warriors' seven-game winning streak. But if you think for one second that means the future Hall of Famer wasn't locked into the pivotal matchup, think again.
Cameras caught a street clothes-wearing Curry grab a whiteboard and launch a prolonged explanation about something he observed from the bench during a stoppage of play. Which makes all the sense in the world because the people who are best at basketball tend to have a deep knowledge and appreciation for the game. The point here is that he seems like a real natural in communicating a message and getting his teammates' attention.
The Warriors' 104-93 victory moved them into sole possession of the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Avoiding the Play-In tournament is of paramount importance so it's good for them that they could get a win with Curry taking a break to heal up. He's expected to be back out there soon, trading in his whiteboard for shorts and sneakers as Golden State looks to continue the hot stretch.