Nets' Jordi Fernandez Wants 'Healthy Competition' for Starting PG Role
Since their commitment to a complete rebuild, the biggest question mark surrounding the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets has been who new lead man Jordi Fernandez will tab as his starting point guard. Monday's Media Day served as a stage for the rookie head coach to discuss what exactly he's looking for.
"Just to like this competition, I want to be put in a tough spot. These are two really good players. They both want to start, and that's what I want," Fernandez said regarding Dennis Schroder and Ben Simmons' battle for the starting role. "I want to create healthy competition within the group, and then from there, make me decide."
In addition to seeing the two vets duke it out, Fernandez didn't shy away from the idea of playing both Schroder and Simmons simultaneously.
"Do I want to play with one? Do I want to play with the other? Or, do I want to play with two point guards? I'm okay either way, and if they don't meet the expectations, they won't be the starting point guard," he continued. "So, like I said before, competition is the number one thing. Healthy competition within the group is very important, and today was a great, great first day."
As the summer comes to a close, Fernandez's decision is harder than it once may have been. Simmons has generated much hype thanks to some kind words from NBA trainer Chris Brickley, but Schroder's dominant performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics cannot be overlooked.
Fans should expect the "healthy competition" to continue until the Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks in their season opener on Oct. 23 at 7:30 P.M. EST.
