Could the Nets and Celtics Work Out a Trade Ahead of the Draft?
Even though the Nets already have three late first-round picks, one NBA analyst thinks that they could be interested in adding another. According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swarz, the Celtics could possibly ship a veteran off to Brooklyn in an attempt to get under the second apron.
“Whether this team still tries to attempt a playoff run or pulls off a mini-reset, it should want to duck the second apron, a line it's currently $22.7 million above,” Swarz said. “Don't be surprised to see the Celtics dangle the No. 28 overall pick in a potential trade to move off of Holiday or Porziņģis, possibly to the cap-happy Brooklyn Nets, who could then attempt to flip the veteran for additional pieces.”
As a rebuilding team that should be willing to consider some unorthodox options, it isn’t the worst idea out there. Both players have proven that they can still contribute consistently at this point in their careers, making them a strong trade piece that could help Brooklyn continue to stack assets.
While Holiday may no longer be in the running for the NBA’s top defender as a 35-year-old, he was still selected to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2024. Last season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game through 62 games.
Last season, Porzingis played the fewest games of his career after missing an entire month while recovering from surgery and also battling through other injuries throughout the year. Through 42 games, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
With that being said, the Nets likely wouldn’t have much interest in acquiring the 28th pick unless they ship off their 26th and 27th picks in some type of package to move up in the draft. Brooklyn is already on pace to have the most first-round picks in a single draft in NBA history.
Adding five first-round picks to your roster is unprecedented, and that's for a reason. While the Nets are prioritizing young talent, there still needs to be enough room for proven contributors and a few established veterans to ensure that the ship stays afloat.