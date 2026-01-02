Trade Value Still a Concern for Nets' Cam Thomas as he Stars Against Rockets

It's a rare instance in the NBA where an individual can consistently be one of a team's best players, but somehow not coveted around the league. Cam Thomas has found himself as this kind of player in a critical season for the future of his career.

On Thursday night, Thomas played his third game back from injury and was arguably the Brooklyn Nets' best player.

The Nets were without Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin and Terance Mann in a 120-96 loss to the Houston Rockets. Thomas is often charged with being a lead scorer anyway, but especially needed to be effective with those three starters out. The 24-year-old largely fulfilled his scoring duties, posting a team-high 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting in 23 minutes.

Thomas has come off the bench in his past three appearances after starting eight games to begin the season. Against the Rockets, Drake Powell got the starting nod.

Despite the final score, Thomas quieted some outside noise that he couldn't contribute to winning. Brooklyn held a two-point advantage throughout his minutes, the best mark of anyone on the team. When asked if it was frustrating to come off the bench but win his minutes, Thomas replied, "No comment."

Outside of scoring, Thomas had one rebound, one assist and turned the ball over four times. We know what type of player he is now in his fifth season in the NBA, and, likely, his style isn't going to drastically change.

At this point in their relationship, it doesn't seem likely that Thomas will be a Net beyond this season. Regarding his trade value, it will be interesting to see if he gets back into the starting lineup to get more opportunities.

Even with good performances like the one he had against Houston, it doesn't change his trade value much, which is comically low. Franchises around the league know that Thomas can score in bunches, but the worry is his ability to do anything else at a high level. His playmaking has regressed if anything, his defense is porous and he hasn't consistently contributed to winning basketball.

Brooklyn could likely get some scraps in return for Thomas at this point, but it's rare when a 20 point per game scorer can't demand at least a first-round pick in return.

The talent is clearly there for Thomas, but it's unfortunate for the Nets that his skill set isn't regarded around the NBA as an asset. It's still a long season, and there is time for him to increase his trade value, but Brooklyn may have to take what it can get at this point.