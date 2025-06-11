2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Select Jeremiah Fears in New Mock
The Ringer’s updated 2025 NBA Draft mock features the Brooklyn Nets selecting Jeremiah Fears with the No. 8 overall pick.
The Oklahoma point guard averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. Fears is a high-usage, pick-and-roll playmaker who has a case to be considered the best ballhandler in his draft class. It’s also worth noting that the 18-year-old reclassified up a year to play college basketball for the Sooners.
The biggest knock on Fears is his efficiency; plus, he might be limited to playing on the ball. This season, he shot 28.4% from three and 43.4% from the field. The Ringer compares Fears to Jerryd Bayless, Scoot Henderson, Devin Harris and Jaden Ivey.
The Sooners prospect was recently connected to Brooklyn by NBA Draft consultant Rafael Barlowe on the latest episode of ‘The Kevin O’Connor Show’ on Yahoo Sports. Fears has met and worked out for the Nets already. The other name most often linked to the Nets at No. 8 is perhaps Duke freshman Kon Knueppel.
The Nets’ No. 19 pick in The Ringer’s new mock is Collin Murray-Boyles. This would be considered a slide for the South Carolina prospect, who has been in lottery conversations for the entirety of his sophomore season. Murray-Boyles is a connective frontcourt piece who can pass, rebound and defend but cannot shoot at all.
That last item, perhaps, is why he is a candidate to fall on draft night. It was interesting to not see Murray-Boyles’ name in the initial list of NBA Draft green room invites, although more prospects will surely be asked to join. The 20-year-old averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks this season.
Brooklyn opts for back-to-back guards at Nos. 26 and 27 with Walter Clayton Jr. and Ben Saraf. The former will be best-known for leading the Florida Gators to this year’s NCAA championship. The latter is an Israeli combo guard currently suiting up for Ratiopharm Ulm in the German league, where the team is playing a disputed playoff series.
Clayton’s three-point shooting is his biggest strength. The Florida guard is probably not a point guard at the NBA level, but he is likely to make safe decisions while dynamiting a team with his volume scoring. In essence, his role won’t change too much from college to the league.
Saraf is a savvy pick-and-roll ballhandler who can create for himself and others. He’s an underrated passer, able to toss accurate passes out of the live dribble with one or both hands. The 19-year-old has scored at every level so far, but he’ll need to improve his three-pointer and answer questions over his athleticism.
The Ringer warns: “Saraf’s draft range is a bit hazy, so 27 could end up being far too low.”
The 2025 draft is on June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center, the Nets’ home arena. The team also has the No. 36 overall pick.