2025 NBA Draft: Four Targets for the Nets at the G League Elite Camp
The live action portion of the G League Elite Camp starts on Saturday, and the Brooklyn Nets are sure to be evaluating this ‘other’ draft combine ahead of the main one from May 11-18.
The camp’s rosters can be found below, courtesy of B/R’s Jonathan Wasserman. Here are four players from each team that the Nets might have eyes on.
Team 1’s Isaac Nogués has a case to be considered among the best defensive talents in his draft class. The problem is that he’s effectively a zero on offense. The Spanish swingman averaged 2.5 points in 20.8 minutes per game for the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers’ G League affiliate. In total, he scored 101 points in 833 minutes.
But Nogués can be a genuine difference maker on defense. He broke the G League record for steals with 10 in a game earlier this season. The Spanish prospect had 79 steals and six blocks in 833 minutes with the Remix. Last season with Huesca in the Spanish third division, Nogués had 78 steals and 5 blocks in about 711 minutes. The season before with Joventut in the Spanish fourth division, he played roughly 654 minutes and finished with 70 steals and 11 blocks. The Rip City stopper had 30 steals and two blocks in 258 minutes with the Spanish national youth teams.
All of this means that Nogués gets one ‘stock’ every 8.7 minutes; however, bringing Nogués into an organization (he almost certainly won’t get drafted) is virtually a total experiment of whether a one-sided player can be built. Maybe the Nets are up for the challenge. Nogués shares the same hometown as Nets head coach Jordi Fernández: Badalona, Catalonia, Spain.
Kobe Johnson, featuring for Team 2, is sort of what would happen if Jalen Wilson was a defensive-minded wing. Johnson is a proven college player on that end of the floor, having produced at USC and UCLA, but whose output on the other side of the ball remains shaky. Johnson shot 34.9 3P% (29-for-83) on catch-and-shoots this season after an underwhelming 32.2 3P% (29-for-90) in his final year for USC.
The Bruins wing, who is the younger brother of Jalen Johnson from the Atlanta Hawks, needs to find a way to score in the NBA. Otherwise, his very decent defense will be unusable. At this point, Johnson cannot dribble, pass or shoot consistently. He needs to do at least one, but probably two, of those. The 22-year-old wing averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks as a senior. Johnson is represented by Klutch Sports, which counts Nets players Noah Clowney and Keon Johnson as clients.
Team 3 features Malique Lewis, a wing from Trinidad and Tobago who played for the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the Australian NBL this season. Lewis was on the G League’s Mexico City Capitanes last season and, before that, was a Fuenlabrada player in Spain. He has been a pro for a long time.
The Nets will have seen Lewis during their trip down under during this draft cycle. That visit, featuring general manager Sean Marks, was spotlighted in the team’s ‘SCOUT’ pre-draft series. Lachlan Olbrich, who also played in the NBL but for the Illawarra Hawks, is also on Lewis' Elite Camp squad. In the G League, Lewis played well against Long Island, averaging 12.5 points (50 FG% on one made three), six rebounds, one assist, 1.5 steals, two blocks and two turnovers in two games.
There are no huge knocks on Lewis, but also no apparent strengths. He has solid positional size, but not outstanding. The Phoenix wing can shoot spot-ups, but on average volume (2.9 per game in the NBL this season) and subpar conversion (31.9 3P% over 109 career games on 89-for-279 shooting). Lewis also isn’t a defensive playmaker. He can probably expect to remain in the G League next season.
Amari Williams, playing on Team 4, is a high-usage, back-to-the-basket hub (26.9 USG% and 24.7 AST%). The Kentucky center likes to scan the floor in the post and either facilitate for cutters or get into the paint to score. For Brooklyn, the 7-foot Williams fits head coach Fernández’s coaching philosophy of bigs who can play around the elbows and free throw line and distribute out of hand-offs. He can even evoke Trendon Watford with how he brings the ball up the floor.
However, Williams will have to play in the post a lot less at the next level. He had 110 post-ups this season, compared to 21 rolls to the basket That might resemble Drew Timme’s transformation from college to eventually the NBA, but this could still make him a target for the Nets’ Long Island squad thinking about a low end outcome.
Williams averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game this season for the Wildcats. He spent four seasons at Drexel before transferring to Kentucky. Nets scout Richard Midgley might have a direct connection to Mike Bernard, who previously trained Williams at Myerscough College when the English center played in his home country. Midgley played with Bernard, now a coach, on the Great Britain national team.