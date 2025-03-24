Nets G League Watch: The Tape and Numbers Behind Drew Timme
Drew Timme had an all-timer of a performance with the Long Island Nets, the Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate, on March 22.
He scored 50 points on 21-for-26 shooting, including three made 3-pointers, while adding nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block to lead the Nets to an overtime win over the Motor City Cruise. It was a near-impeccable game from Timme, who has generally impressed since arriving to Long Island on Dec. 30.
In 28 games this season, he is averaging 24.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 stocks over 35.8 minutes. Just before his masterpiece against the Pistons’ G League affiliate, Timme had dropped 30 points against the Wisconsin Herd. He also had a 40-point outing against the Westchester Knicks on March 11.
Timme is starting to make a name for himself, but he is still best known for his four seasons at Gonzaga. The former Zags center went undrafted in 2023, spent the following season with the G League's Herd and started this year with the Stockton Kings before being traded to the Nets. A closer look at Timme’s tape and numbers shows that his style of play has changed from his college days.
The 24-year-old has spent 107 possessions as the roll man in the pick-and-roll with Long Island this season, per Synergy. He is 55-for-85 on field goals (64.7 FG%) coming in that context. In Timme’s game against Motor City, he showed off how he can roll short into soft touch shots; however, he’s not an above-the-rim threat.
In Timme’s last season at Gonzaga, he only had 92 possessions as the roller. Then, the Zags senior went 38-for-70 from the field (54.3 FG%). Really, this wasn’t his game. At that moment of his career, Timme was a back-to-the-basket threat with a heavy diet of post-ups. In this same season, he had 328 post-up possessions, where he went 138-for-229 from the field on super high volume but reliable efficiency.
Timme also spots up much more with the Nets (95 possessions). He’s only okay in this area with a low dose of threes and some flashes attacking closeouts, but probably no legitimate gravity from beyond the arc for NBA purposes. Still, Timme can make a move off two or three dribbles and he exhibits decent body control with spins and gathers. That said, he’s again more of a below-the-rim finisher who relies on scoops or extensions, rather than pinning shots off the glass or exploding for dunks in traffic.
But even though Timme doesn’t excel out of spot-ups, this tweak in his usage shows how he has changed as a player and how NBA organizations require different things from their bigs. It’s rare, if not borderline impossible, to see a center — particularly one trying to make it out of the G League — get so many post-ups. They have to play off the ball a lot more. In his fourth and final season at Gonzaga, Timme only had 48 spot-up possessions in 37 games.
That’s not to say that the Long Island standout can’t play with his back to the basket anymore. He still gets a fair share of post-ups with the Nets, and he’s efficient at 41-for-71 from the field (57.7 FG%), but it’s under a much greater balance. For instance, Timme's first make off an extended post-up against Motor City came in overtime.
The Nets are currently 16-15 in the G League regular season. Long Island’s next game is on March 26 against the Raptors 905 on the road in Canada.