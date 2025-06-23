2025 NBA Draft: Nets Select Khaman Maluach, Will Riley in New Mock
ESPN’s new 2025 NBA Draft mock has the Brooklyn Nets drafting Khaman Maluach with the No. 8 pick.
The Duke freshman averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 1.3 blocks this season. Maluach has a case to be considered this draft’s top big given his youth, two-way projection and unique developmental path. The South Sudanese center is about 7-foot-2 with shoes to go alongside a near-7-foot-7 wingspan and a 9-foot-6 standing reach.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has the pitch for Brooklyn fans: “The Nets, drafting No. 8 right at the end of a tier of prospects before what seems to be a clear drop-off, can afford to be opportunistic and wait to see which player falls to them, whether it's Maluach, Fears, Knueppel or someone else.”
The mock added that Maluach was given “a clean bill of health from NBA doctors during his medical examination.” He doesn’t turn 19 until mid-September.
The Nets’ No. 19 pick goes towards Will Riley. The Canadian prospect “might need a season or two to become a contributor” and has a wide range, per ESPN, but he also “has interest as high as the early teens.”
Riley averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists to 1.2 turnovers and 0.6 ‘stocks’ in 35 games as a freshman. The Illinois playmaker profiles as a dribble-pass-shoot wing, but he remains inconsistent and very skinny. Most of all, Riley is effectively a complete non-factor on defense right now. Still, Brooklyn could afford to be patient with the 19-year-old, who reclassified to play for the Fighting Illini this year.
The Nets’ back-to-back picks at Nos. 26 and 27 are Nolan Traoré and Rasheer Fleming. ESPN adds the disclaimer that “it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets take several talent swings, hoping to uncover gems with some of their later picks.” This could be the case if Brooklyn keeps all five of their picks.
Traoré would give the Nets the pure point guard that the roster doesn’t currently have. He averaged 12.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists to 2.5 turnovers across 44 games in all competitions this season. The speedy French prospect was also mocked to the Nets by Bleacher Report on June 17. On the other hand, Fleming is a versatile frontcourt defender and play finisher — but there’s a chance that Brooklyn doesn’t even make these picks.
Givony said: “This range of the draft is viewed by teams and agents as extremely fluid, with every pick between Nos. 21 and 27 either viewed as available and/or belonging to teams with multiple selections.”
The Nets’ final pick at No. 36 is Jamir Watkins, who was sent to Brooklyn by B/R, as well. The Florida State playmaker averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. He was effectively playing as the Seminoles’ point guard, but profiles as much more of an off-ball wing at the NBA level.