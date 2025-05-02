2025 NBA Draft: New Mock Features Best Case Scenario for Nets
A new mock draft has the Brooklyn Nets drafting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, followed by three intriguing young prospects.
Kevin O'Connor from Yahoo Sports is predicting that the Nets will win the May 12 draft lottery. Right now, Brooklyn is locked into the sixth-best odds, meaning that the team would likely pick at No. 6 if nothing changed. The Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards have a 14% chance of being the top pick; however, as O'Connor writes, “two of the three teams with 14% odds ended up falling out of the top three entirely” in 2019, 2023 and 2024.
Flagg is the surefire favorite to be the top pick come June 25. The draft will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which would make it all the more momentous of an occasion for the Nets. Still, this remains an unlikely possibility. The Duke freshman averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 'stocks' while being named the National Player of the Year.
O’Connor then has the Nets selecting Georgia freshman Asa Newell at No. 19. Newell is a defensive-minded play finisher. He is slightly undersized at around 6-foot-10 for a five and not versatile enough with the ball (29.2 3P%, 0.9 assists per game) for a four. However, the Bulldogs prospect is productive on both ends at the rim with some switchability on defense. For the Nets, he could resemble a smaller Nic Claxton.
Yahoo's mock has the Nets drafting Tahaad Pettiford at No. 26, which was originally the New York Knicks’ pick. The speedy Auburn guard will get buckets and assists, but he faces an uphill climb to stick in the NBA as a diminutive playmaker. Pettiford is listed at 6-foot-1 by his school, which might be generous.
“The Nets basically don’t have a roster for next season with so many players hitting free agency, and they don’t have any guards under contract, so after drafting two frontcourt players now’s the time to find a ball-handling guard,” O’Connor explains.
Finally, the Nets select Real Madrid and Spain wing Hugo González with the No. 27 pick. That pick would arrive courtesy of the Houston Rockets. González is a feisty, athletic wing who is in desperate need of playing time. He has barely seen the court with his Spanish club team this season, which was to be expected. Real Madrid prioritizes playing proven and veteran players in their permanent quest to win European championships. The pitch on González is that he has the necessary NBA tools — but he remains very unproven and with an uncertain role.
B.J. Johnson, Brooklyn’s assistant general manager, will run the team's draft process. The NBA announced on April 29 that 106 players had filed as early entry candidates into this year’s draft. That doesn’t count automatically eligible college seniors.