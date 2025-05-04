2025 NBA Draft: New Mock Sees Nets Sliding in the Lottery
The Athletic’s latest 2025 NBA Draft mock features the Brooklyn Nets sliding to the No. 7 spot in the first round.
Sam Vecenie has Brooklyn selecting Kasparas Jakucionis with that pick. The Lithuanian point guard profiles as a stat-stuffing primary ballhandler. He averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a freshman at Illinois. Jakucionis is a creative playmaker who can pass and shoot with ease off the dribble.
However, he turns the ball over a lot, adds very little as a defender, has athletic questions to answer and also needs to keep raising his efficiency. Vecenie estimates that NBA teams see Jakucionis’ range as “somewhere in this ballpark down to around the end of the lottery.”
The Nets have three other first-rounders in the 2025 draft, starting at No. 19. Here, Brooklyn selects Michigan State guard Jase Richardson. The 19-year-old was a low-volume, high-efficiency prospect for the start of the season. Then, after entering the Spartans’ starting lineup on Feb. 8, he averaged 16.1 points, 1.7 assists to 0.8 turnovers, 4.7 rebounds and 1 ‘stock’ per game on 47.0/42.0/81.9 splits.
That is stellar production. Richardson is well-rounded and, unlike Jakucionis, has no questions to answer about his percentages. Instead, he’s somewhat small at around 6-foot-3 and there aren’t many players around the NBA that resemble his profile. Jared McCain might be the closest comparison.
Asa Newell goes to the Nets at No. 26, which Vecenie describes as a “perfect fit” for the Georgia freshman. The knock on Newell is that he’s a frontcourt ‘tweener’ caught between the 4 and the 5 positions. Vecenie argues that Brooklyn “would be able to develop him a bit more slowly in terms of his skill set while also giving him some playing time to let his energy wreak havoc on opposing teams.” Newell averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2 'stocks' per game this year.
Brooklyn's second back-to-back pick at No. 27 goes towards Rasheer Fleming. The St. Joe's junior looks like a seamless fit in the NBA as an off-ball forward who can shoot threes and create events on defense while possessing NBA athleticism. Fleming finished the season with impressive advanced numbers on the latter end (4.9 BLK% and 2.6 STL%), while converting 39% of his 159 catch-and-shoot threes.
“But he doesn’t yet process things happening around him on the court all that quickly and needs to keep getting experience,” Vecenie writes.
The Nets’ final pick in 2025 is the No. 36 pick in the second round. This mock has Brooklyn drafting North Carolina freshman Drake Powell. The former five-star swingman struggled to find consistency in his sole season for the Tar Heels, so he will be relying on his impressive high school resume and tape more than most. Injuries aside, Powell’s draft stock looks similar to current Net Dariq Whitehead’s.
The draft combine will take place May 11-18 in Chicago, with 75 players having been invited. The draft lottery is on May 12. Before that, the G League draft combine happens from May 9-11.