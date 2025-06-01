2025 NBA Draft: Two Sleepers for Nets to Scout at Adidas Eurocamp
It’s June, meaning that it’s officially 2025 NBA Draft month. The Brooklyn Nets will pick at Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36.
The main events ahead of June 25 and 26 are over, with the G League Elite Camp and the main draft combine having taken place — but there’s one last stop before the draft. That’s the Adidas Eurocamp, which takes place in Treviso, Italy.
The Eurocamp serves a sort of double function. First, it can allow some international prospects who cannot travel stateside during the days of the combine (usually because their seasons are still ongoing) to get measured. That was expected to be the case with Joan Beringer, a potential first round prospect previously connected to Brooklyn who is currently playing for Slovenian club Cedevita Olimpija, as of late April.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote then: “Beringer has a busy schedule in the coming weeks, with the Adriatic League playoffs starting May 9 and the Slovenian playoffs being conducted between May 7 and June 3. He'll have to complete the mandatory portions of the NBA draft combine in Treviso, Italy, and then head to the U.S. for private workouts in the leadup to the NBA draft on June 25 in New York.”
Then, the Eurocamp also acts as any other camp in that it lets evaluators get close-up looks at a wide slate of very talented prospects. This year’s event kicked off on May 31 and wraps up on June 2. The Nets are not afraid to get out and about to watch players from all over the world, so here are a couple of names for Brooklyn to keep in mind during this year’s Eurocamp.
Malique Lewis is a name that the Nets’ brass will already have scouted during their trip to Australia earlier in the draft cycle. Lewis also featured at the G League Elite Camp. He played for the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the Australian NBL this year, but was on the G League’s Mexico City Capitanes before that. Lewis averaged 12.5 points (50 FG% on one made three), six rebounds, one assist, 1.5 steals, two blocks and two turnovers in two games against the Nets’ Long Island affiliate team.
Lewis projects as an off-ball wing, but he doesn’t quite do any one item strongly enough on either end. For instance, the Trinidad and Tobago native made 31.6% of his 98 attempted threes in league play, which is okay but ultimately below average. The 20-year-old scored 18 points and 8 rebounds in 32 minutes during the first day of Eurocamp action.
Bassala Bagayoko was once considered one of the best prospects of the 2006 generation before a near-27 month injury layoff. He was the youngest player to debut in the Spanish league at 14 years old for Fuenlabrada in 2021. Now, the Mali prospect is with Bilbao Basket and producing consistently with his new club.
The 6-foot-10 prospect is a versatile two-way forward who has generally acted as a play finisher at senior levels, but flashed more connectivity in previous settings. That includes the 2021-22 Adidas Next Generation Tournament finals, which he played with Serbian club Mega. Bagayoko averaged 5.2 points, three rebounds, 0.4 assists and 1.1 ‘stocks’ in 14 minutes per game for Bilbao this season, albeit on a very low volume of nine games and 126 total minutes.
The 18-year-old is likely a 2026 draft candidate, but Brooklyn should hold stock. For now, he’s still in this draft. Bagayoko rebounds hard, plays above the rim, creates defensive events and shows glimpses of making passing reads.