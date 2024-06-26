Breaking Down the Nets Draft Picks After a Crazy Night of Trades

The Nets' first-round picks after the Knicks and Rockets deals:



2025 (own)

2025 via MIL

2025 via NYK

2026 (own)

2027 via NYK

2027 via PHI (Top-8 protected)

2028 via PHX (swap)

2029 via NYK

2029 (own)

2029 via DAL

2030 (own)

2031 via NYK

2031 (own)



