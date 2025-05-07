Brooklyn Nets Launch All-Access Series Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Noise surrounding the Brooklyn Nets has grown significantly over the last year or so. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in June 2024, the Nets got back an absurd haul of draft picks, giving them legitimate pieces for the future.
We're already seeing those picks come into effect with the 2025 NBA Draft right around the corner. Brooklyn owns four first-round selections, one of which will end up somewhere in the lottery. It's an interesting time to be a fan, with the Nets entering the early stages of what should be an exciting rebuild.
The Nets are giving fans a chance to get an inside look at the front office throughout this draft process, dating back to the preseason. Brooklyn's YouTube channel just launched a new series, titled SCOUT, taking fans through the process leading up to the draft.
The first episode highlights people within the organization, including head coach Jordi Fernandez, general manager Sean Marks, and assistant general manager B.J. Johnson. There are also plenty of scouts at the Nets who cover collegiate and overseas prospects.
One thing to note in the first episode is how Johnson, as well as a few others, use the word "rebuild." It seems that the Nets organization is aware of the process to build a playoff team, and embraces the draft in this situation.
Brooklyn also began the preseason covering prospects who end up anywhere in the draft. At the beginning of the NBA year, Johnson noted that the Nets could have picks in all sections of the draft, and it seems that suspicion has been proven true. Brooklyn could select anywhere in the lottery, but also has picks at Nos. 19 (via MIL), 26 (via NYK), 27 (via HOU), and 36.
SCOUT is a nine-part series, so there is plenty to look forward to when tuning in. The Nets still have so many questions to answer, with the lottery not even having taken place yet. However, this series should give us insight into the rigorous process of preparing for the draft, starting all the way from the beginning.
