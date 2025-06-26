Brooklyn Nets Select Egor Demin Eighth-Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets added a new piece to their future on Wednesday night, selecting Russian prospect Egor Demin, a guard from BYU, with the eighth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Denim became the Nets’ first lottery selection in well over a decade, succeeding Derrick Favors, who was selected with the third-overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.
Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 190 pounds, Denim brings playmaking and size to a young Brooklyn core. The 19-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season and was mocked as the 13th-overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in ESPN's final projection.
Denim’s unique size for his position gives Nets’ head coach Jordi Fernandez elite versatility at either guard spot, drawing comparisons from Kevin O’Connor to Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey and Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.
This selection signals the Nets' desire to target potential. Denim is raw, but possesses perhaps the best passing vision in the class. He could end up replacing unrestricted free agent guard D’Angelo Russell, next to projected re-signee Cam Thomas in Brooklyn’s backcourt. The Nets' biggest need heading into draft night was a true facilitator, and they got just that in Demin.
GM Sean Marks now has four first-rounders remaining, continuing the effort to rebuild the team through the draft while maintaining flexible assets.
While Demin may not make an immediate impact, his development will be one of the key storylines in Brooklyn moving forward—especially as the Nets further explore potential trades and shape this long-term core.
The Nets go back on the clock at pick 19, barring any last-minute trades. Despite the massive haul of selections, Brooklyn is presently expected to keep and use all of its remaining picks.
Brooklyn Nets on SI will continue to provide coverage regarding the Nets’ draft moves as they emerge.