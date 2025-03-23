Nets' Late-Round Picks to Be Difference-Makers in Loaded NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets have one of the brightest futures in the entire NBA purely based on their hoard of draft picks over the next five years or so. The Nets have 11 first-round picks from 2025 to 2029, including an incredible four this summer.
Brooklyn will have the chance to draft a new young core, especially with how much hype the 2025 NBA Draft class is getting. While potential is a big part of it, this group of players is extremely young and the collegiate talent coming in has proven a lot in the NCAA.
The Nets are currently top five in lottery odds with a 10.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick, according to Tankathon. However, they also have three other picks to look forward to, as they own first-round selections from the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets.
The Rockets and Knicks' picks are projected late in the round, while the Bucks' pick is currently within the top 20 as they've gone 5-5 in their last 10 games. This gives the Nets a potential mid-round pick, which spreads out the level of talent they can draft.
The ultimate goal for any lottery team is Cooper Flagg, but what about mid-to-late-round talent? Brooklyn will have plenty of options.
Players to watch in the middle of the round are Carter Bryant (Arizona), Noah Penda (Le Mans), and Nolan Traore (Saint Quentin). While college players highlight the lottery, more international talent has started to fall in mock drafts. The Nets could get some foreign talent with high upside.
In the late first round, some of the best players in the country are highlighted, but the caveat is age. Prospects like Kam Jones (Marquette), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), and Johni Broome (Auburn) are notable, but there isn't a lot of room for development as many sit around 22 or 23 years old.
The Nets will have plenty of options. They could draft extremely young talent with immense potential in two or three of their four first-round picks, and grab a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect to diversify the portfolio. Either way, Brooklyn has more options than any team in the draft this year.
