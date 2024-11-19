Nets Prospect Watch: Baylor Freshman Impresses in Blowout Victory
The Brooklyn Nets' organization and fanbase are getting more and more focused on the college basketball season as it progresses. The Nets have been uber-focused on players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and Baylor Bears freshman VJ Edgecombe.
Edgecombe has slowly become a legitimate star for the No. 13 team in the country, and yesterday proved that. The freshman guard put up 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and four steals in the team's 104-41 victory over Tarleton State.
It's rare to see a freshman start for one of the best teams in the country outside of Blue Bloods, and it's even more impressive that Edgecombe put up that type of stat line. He looked polished on both ends of the floor, making plays on defense while attacking the basket with ferocity on offense.
Edgecombe is averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks through four games, becoming somewhat of a Swiss Army knife for the Bears. One thing he'll have to improve is his shooting splits, as he's shooting 36.6% from the field and 17.6% from three. However, that comes in the first two games of the season, when he shot a combined 5-for-23 from the field. There is a noticeable difference now.
In SI's latest 2025 NBA mock draft, Edgecombe is projected to go sixth overall to the Brooklyn Nets. He would be a great addition to the Nets on both ends of the floor, posing as an athletic wing with a high IQ.
