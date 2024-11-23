Nets Prospect Watch: Cooper Flagg's Big Night Leads No. 12 Duke Over No. 17 Arizona
The Brooklyn Nets have even more to like about Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. The No. 12 Blue Devils defeated No. 17 Arizona on the road in a chaotic game last night.
Flagg was cold in the first half, shooting 3-for-11, despite Duke being up 36-28. The rest of the team with the help of Jon Scheyer's coaching kept control of the game throughout, but the second half is where Flagg came alive.
It was night and day for the 17-year-old, who went 7-for-11 in the second half and finished with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks. The start of the half saw sloppy play from the rest of the Blue Devils, but Flagg helped keep the team in check and held the lead until the end of the game.
This was the second true test for Flagg, as his first came in the State Farm Champions Classic against No. 19 Kentucky. He finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, but made two costly turnovers at the end of the game to give the Wildcats the win.
Right now, Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and last night proved it even further. For a player of his age to respond to adversity like that shows great potential. Flagg was using his physicals to his advantage, blowing by defenders and muscling his play into the paint.
The jumper was on display as well. Flagg went 2-for-5 from three and knocked down some key midrange shots.
This is a great sign for the Nets if they end up with the No. 1 pick in June. Not only does Flagg have great potential, but he's already proving to be one of the best players in college basketball as a 17-year-old freshman.
