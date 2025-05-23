Nets Prospect Watch: Forwards Brooklyn Could Take at No. 8 in the NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets have the most freedom of any team in the 2025 NBA Draft. With no untouchable players on the roster, they have the opportunity to pick any player at any position.
This opens up any player in the No. 8 range to be taken. Here are forwards Brooklyn could take with the first of its four first-round picks:
Noa Essengue, Ratiopharm Ulm
Essengue is a 6-foot-10 forward from overseas who has consistently gotten better throughout the course of the season. At 18 years old, his bread and butter is being productive off the ball. Essengue loves to play off his teammates and get easy buckets cutting the basket and working in the pick and roll.
However, his caveat has been the ability to create with the ball in his hands, which could make teams nervous to select Essengue so high. The Nets would treat this as a long-term project, and likely wouldn't draft him to immediately be the franchise guy.
Nevertheless, his potential is extremely high, especially compared to other players in the pick range. Essengue has the length and frame to succeed in the NBA, which makes it entirely possible for Brooklyn to take him at No. 8.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
Bryant would be a heck of a reach at No. 8, but so many scouts and analysts are high on the Arizona product. The freshman's stats aren't impressive, averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. However, he didn't get much playing time through the first half of the season.
While Bryant's offensive game is still raw, his defense looked extremely polished. At 6-foot-8, he has a similar frame to Jayson Tatum and Kyle Kuzma, which already puts him at an advantage. If he can polish his scoring, star potential is certainly in the cards.
Like Essengue, Bryant would be a long-term project for the Nets. He wouldn't come in as the top scoring option, but rather as a defensive stopper. With time, he could become the guy Brooklyn needs on offense.
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Knueppel is the most polished of the three prospects on this list. Cooper Flagg's running mate made a name for himself as the season went on, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
Knueppel has elite shooting abilities, knocking down threes at a 40.6% rate. However, an underrated aspect of his game is slashing. The 6-foot-7 forward can finish through contact, picking his spots in great fashion.
The Nets could take Knueppel to be their guy, immediately working him as the top option. However, they could also have him and Cam Thomas be a one-two punch on the wings. If Brooklyn can give them a solid facilitating point guard, Knueppel has the potential to be an elite scoring wing.
