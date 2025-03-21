Nets Prospect Watch: Georgia Forward Shines Despite Loss
With March Madness and the 2025 NCAA Tournament officially underway, the Brooklyn Nets, along with plenty of other teams, will be paying close attention to NBA Draft prospects in college basketball's most famous month. The first round officially tipped off on Friday, with the first slate of games being incredibly entertaining.
One prospect, Georgia forward Asa Newell, played his first and likely last NCAA Tournament game as the Bulldogs fell to Gonzaga 89-68. The contest wasn't particularly close, but there's a lot to take away regarding Newell's performance.
The 6-foot-11 freshman put up 20 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting from the field. He led the Bulldogs in scoring to keep the game from getting even more out of hand.
Newell was efficient in getting to the basket, shooting 8-for-10 from the free-throw line while hitting all six of his field-goal makes within the paint. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough against a more experienced Gonzaga squad.
Newell put himself on high draft radars early into the season and has averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, a steal, and a block per game. He helped lead Georgia to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.
In Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock draft, Newell is projected to go 12th to the Houston Rockets. However, this recent performance could boost his stock, as well as his consistency over Georgia's final eight games. In that stretch, he averaged 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while the Bulldogs went 4-4.
The biggest caveats in Newell's game are his shooting and playmaking abilities. He's making threes at just a 29.9% rate this season while averaging just 0.9 assists. While that isn't a glaring issue for a big man, it's certainly a reason why he isn't slotted higher.
It wouldn't be ideal for the Nets to fall that far in the lottery and have to select Newell, but the new format has drastically changed recent results. Most notably, the Atlanta Hawks, who were a Play-In team last season, landed the top pick in 2024. Brooklyn could either fall far, stay put, or see some luck bring the team higher. It's relatively unknown.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.