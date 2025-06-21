Nets Prospect Watch: Is Egor Demin a Legitimate Top-10 Draft Pick?
Outside of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper going No. 1 and No. 2, this year's NBA Draft order is extremely uncertain. While this year's class is regarded as one of the most talented and deepest in a long time, it seems like most players have a wider range in terms of where they could end up.
The Brooklyn Nets, who have four first-round picks, have the opportunity to draft an entirely new young core. However, no one knows who they'll pick, starting at No. 8.
Names in the mix include Jeremiah Fears, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, and Kasparas Jakucionis. However, one player is reported to be of interest to the franchise, and could make his way up into the top 10.
Egor Demin, the young point forward out of BYU, is reported to have the eyes of Brooklyn, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. The 6-foot-8 Russian averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists for the Cougars, who made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
“We've heard consistent buzz that he is drawing particular interest from Brooklyn," Fischer wrote.
"'He'll have multiple homes,' said one Eastern Conference executive, 'because he can fit so many places.'"
Demin rose to a projected top-seven pick in the first half of the college basketball season, but slid due to concerns over shot creation and three-point shooting. However, he's incredibly crafty and has a high basketball IQ at just 19 years old. While he's a floor general, his height and frame make him a viable perimeter defender.
It's unclear whether or not Brooklyn would take him at No. 8 or No. 19. The question is, does he deserve to be a top 10 pick?
Demin's scoring concerns are what's holding him back. Had he displayed better numbers in that department, there's no doubt he'd be up there with Knueppel, Fears, and Johnson. The other parts of his game are advanced for his age.
The reality is that his lack of aggression on the offensive end keeps him out of the top 10, unless you need him in a specific role. A team like the Houston Rockets, who need playmaking and already has enough scoring options, could certainly select him at No. 10, while the Nets are in need of a go-to guy. It depends on the team need, but for Brooklyn, he'd be better off going at No. 19.
The Nets have the most needs of any team in the draft, with no true franchise star. Demin would immediately come in as that player if he were taken at No. 8. At the very least, he could be the point forward of the future, helping facilitate Jordi Fernandez's offense and being part of an exciting young core.