Nets Reportedly in the Mix as Hornets Consider Trading Down in Draft for Premier Prospect
With former top-three prospect Ace Bailey now expected to slide in the 2025 NBA Draft after his unconventional approach to the pre-draft process, teams that originally thought he was out of reach are now in the conversation.
The Nets are viewed as a team that could leverage their trade assets (four first-round picks and established veterans) to move up a few spots to pick Bailey. Even if he slides out of the top three, they still might need to trade up to get him, likely at a lower cost due to his decreased draft stock.
According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Hornets, who hold the No. 4 pick, are considered a candidate to trade down, especially with the Nets and Pelicans continuing to show interest in Bailey.
“Continued discussion today about the Hornets potentially moving down a few spots, as the Pelicans and Nets continue to show interest in Ace Bailey,” Siegel said.
Luckily for the Nets, there isn’t another team in the NBA that is in a better position to pull off a trade. They hold four first-round picks this year, five additional first-round picks over the next three years, the most cap space in the league, and several established veterans available as trade assets. With Cameron Johnson coming off a career-high 18.8 points per game and Nic Claxton establishing himself as a consistent two-way contributor, the Nets have two players who should carry significant value on the trade market.
New Orleans, on the other hand, is nowhere near the same position as the Nets. While Brooklyn has the most cap space in the NBA, the Hornets rank in the middle of the pack. The Pelicans have six first-round picks in the next five years, while the Nets have five.
If Charlotte’s No. 4 pick is truly on the market, Brooklyn is a much more viable candidate to trade for the pick.
While Bailey has fallen in ESPN’s most recent mock draft, he is not expected to slide all the way to the Nets’ pick at No. 8. He’s currently projected to land with the Wizards at No. 6.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft starts at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25.