Nets Set to Work Out 3-And-D Specialist Ahead of NBA Draft
Although the 2025 NBA Draft is less than 10 days away, teams are still scheduling workouts with prospects as they assemble their draft boards. Nets fans will likely (and understandably) be directing most of their attention towards Brooklyn’s four first-round picks, which would be the most in NBA history should they decide to keep them.
With that being said, there are key contributors all across the NBA who were either drafted late or went undrafted entirely. If the Nets plan to move forward with a successful rebuild, they will also need to emphasize the acquisition and development of role-players .
In USA Today Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor’s NBA pre-draft workout tracker, St. John's wing Aaron Scott will be working out with the Nets ahead of the draft.
Besides his upcoming workout with the Nets, Scott has already been evaluated in person by the Warriors, Hornets, Mavericks and Wizards.
While he is not known for his ability to stuff a stat sheet, Scott’s defensive prowess earned him recognition throughout the season. After transferring over from North Texas, Scott earned a strong reputation for his consistent effort, regularly diving for loose balls and disrupting passing lanes.
After persevering through a thumb injury against Marquette during the Big East tournament, Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino made sure to praise Scott during the post-game press conference.
“This guy [Scott] with a bad thumb at the end of the game got every loose ball,” Pitino said. “I don’t know what was better, his play or his leadership tonight.”
Last season, Scott was second on his team in steals (1.4) while averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game en route to the second round of the NCAA tournament. When given the opportunity to showcase his offensive ablities, Scott has capitalized. During a game against No.13 Baylor, Scott scored 20 points and brought down six rebounds. More recently, he scored 22 points on 50% shooting against Villanova.
His best collegiate season was in 2023-2024, when he averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while showcasing his ability as a three-point shooter by making 37% of his shots from beyond the arc.
