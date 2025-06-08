Nets Work Out Two Playmaking Guards Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
With their second-round pick in the NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets will likely be on the hunt for an underrated role player who could contribute sooner rather than later.
Earlier in the week, the Nets worked out two playmaking guards who each showcased dynamic scoring potential throughout their time in college.
Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M University)
Fresh off an accomplished four-year career at Texas A&M, Taylor IV left College Station as the Aggies' all-time leading scorer.
His best statistical year came during the 2023-2024 season, when he was an AP All-American honorable mention after averaging 19.1 points, 4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. That season, he also made a strong impact defensively by leading the team with 1.8 steals.
This season, Taylor IV averaged 15.7 points, a career-high 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds while leading the Aggies to the second round of the NCAA tournament. By the time his collegiate career was over, he had earned three first-team All-SEC selections.
Besides his abilities on the basketball court, he also received high praise for his character.
“Who he is off the floor, his leadership ability, the relationships he has with everyone within the program – the managers, the players, the coaching staff. He has continued to evolve. He has continued to develop, not just on the court but in all of the intangibles,” said his former coach, Buzz Williams.
At 6-foot and 175 pounds, Taylor IV’s size has worked to his own detriment as a draft prospect. Despite his impressive collegiate career, he is currently projected to go undrafted.
Taelon Peter (Liberty University)
After being named the Great American Conference player of the year during his time at Division II Arkansas Tech, Peter made the jump to Division I by transferring to Liberty University.
The 6-foot-4 and 210-pound shooting guard adjusted without much trouble, finishing the season as the Flames' leading scorer. Peter averaged 13.7 points while posting incredibly efficient shooting splits (57.8% field goal percentage, 45.3% three-point percentage).
After dropping 33 points over a win against Middle Tennessee State, Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay touched on Peter's offensive ability.
"When he’s on the floor, he’s an offensive engine. He can make shots at all the levels. Our guys do a great job of recognizing who has a hot hand. It’s our character," McKay said.
Despite having a strong season during his lone season at Liberty, Peter is also projected to go undrafted.