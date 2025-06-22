Report: Ace Bailey Prefers Wizards, But Nets Close Second on Draft Wish List
As days pass, more clarity is emerging regarding Ace Bailey's hectic draft process.
It seems the reports of Bailey desiring to be on the East Coast are accurate, as the Rutgers star has apparently decided on his top two preferred destinations.
Per NBA Draft consultant Rafael Barlowe, the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are the two teams Bailey's camp has zeroed in on.
"Another agent put it this way: I think Ace is trying to get to Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn," Barlowe said via NetsKingdomAJ on X. "With Washington as the top choice and Brooklyn close behind. I think those are the two destinations that his camp has in mind.”
Recently, the chatter around the league and in the media was that Bailey was attempting to sabotage his draft stock in hopes of falling to either Washington at six or Brooklyn at eight. However, counter reports suggest that Bailey wouldn't last past pick five, creating a scenario where either team would have to trade up.
If a bidding war were to ensue, the Nets would have an advantage, albeit a small one.
Their abundance of draft capital—specifically this year, where they hold picks 8, 19, 26 and 27—plus the willingness to include Cam Johnson, should be enticing enough to climb as high as pick three. The Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored to be interested in Johnson, and if Brooklyn attaches multiple first-rounders on top of pick eight, a deal should be able to be made.
But the Wizards could put together an almost-as-enticing package. RG's Grant Afseth reported that Washington threw some "surprising names" to the San Antonio Spurs for pick two and the right to draft Bailey's co-star at Rutgers, Dylan Harper.
This chaotic Bailey saga will come to an end when he hears his name called on the night of June 25, but the stage is being set for a competitive strategic battle between two Eastern Conference squads.
Sean Marks vs. Will Dawkins. Winner earns Bailey, a 6-foot-7 lanky scorer—who both franchises would welcome.
Whoever emerges victorious will likely have to give up plenty of future assets, but neither Washington nor Brooklyn is pressed in that department due to shrewd moves made over the last two seasons.