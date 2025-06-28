Sean Marks Explains Why Nets Took Egor Demin at No. 8 in 2025 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets' biggest need entering the 2025 NBA Draft was a playmaker. Thus, with the eighth pick—the franchise's first lottery selection since taking Derrick Favors in 2010—the Nets added BYU guard Egor Demin to their backcourt.
Demin's selection instantly became the subject of controversy, as many believed general manager Sean Marks reached for the 6-foot-9 facilitator. Marks passed up on big men Khaman Maluach and Derik Queen. Many speculated that Jeremiah Fears—chosen with the seventh pick by the New Orleans Pelicans—would've been the pick had he been there, but instead, Demin kicked off a historic draft haul.
In an article published to ClutchPoints the day after the draft, Erik Slater revealed Marks' thought process behind the pick.
“I think first and foremost was the IQ. We looked at how he played the game, how he moved the ball, involved his teammates, saw one or two plays ahead,” Marks said. “Obviously, the size for his position is great when you’ve got a 6’8” combo guard, point guard, but he can move and play off the ball, too. We enjoyed watching him at BYU, and then we had multiple opportunities to see him in Brooklyn up close and personal, and get to meet him. I think his defense is great, how he guards pick-and-rolls. I think that he has great length. So there are a lot of attributes there.”
For those still torn on whether the selection was a reach or not, NBA insider Billy Reinhardt reported that Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti was attempting to trade up for the Russian prospect. The Thunder's scouting department has been among the best in the league since the start of the 2020s, and their 2025 championship ring is a testament to this success.
While Demin is raw, he'll have plenty of time to adjust to the professional level—and get his jumpshot right. If head coach Jordi Fernandez can maximize Demin's potential, the Nets could have a difference-making lanky point guard for years to come.
Demin will suit up for Brooklyn for the first time on July 10, when the Nets take on the Thunder at the Las Vegas NBA2K26 Summer League.