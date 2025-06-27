Windhorst: Execs Mocked the Nets During the Draft
The Brooklyn Nets had a record-breaking draft day, becoming the first team in NBA history to make five first-round picks in a single draft. With that being said, some around the league aren’t all that impressed with how the Nets ended up using their assets.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, league insiders have questioned how the Nets handled their unprecedented opportunity.
“I’ve got some people telling me things about Brooklyn. People are making fun of these draft picks,” Windhorst said. “I have executives and agents saying to me ‘I was watching them play three two-way guys. These two-way guys might be just as good as the guys they’re taking’ I don't know anything about.”
Although the Nets were originally viewed as one of the teams most likely to make a move on draft night, they stayed put and are choosing to lean on the development of their young core as they enter a full rebuild.
Players like Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton were often floated as trade candidates, but for now, the Nets will hold onto two productive, established veterans to help guide their rebuild as their rookies adjust to the NBA.
With Johnson coming off a career year at 29 and Claxton continuing to establish himself as a tenacious two-way player, both veterans can serve as strong examples for the rookies, showing that growth isn’t always linear, and that the key is staying the course and carving out a role.
With their five selections, the Nets walked away with BYU standout Egor Demin at No. 8, international guard (France) Nolan Traore at No.19, UNC sharpshooter Drake Powell at No.22, Ben Saraf, an Israeli combo guard at No.26, and Michigan wing Danny Wolf at No.27.
Understandably, with the rumors of a potential blockbuster trade or even the chance to land a former top-three projected prospect like Ace Bailey swirling, the Nets’ methodical approach might not seem flashy. But Brooklyn did address key needs by adding playmakers and drafting players with the skill sets to become effective role players, even if they aren’t future All-Stars.
Although the Nets originally had the No. 36 pick of the second round, they traded it to the Phoenix Suns for a pair of future second-round picks.