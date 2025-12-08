Nets Assign Multiple Rookies to G League Team in Long Island

With NBA Cup action dominating most of this week, many teams will have a lengthy break in the schedule before resuming the regular season after days of rest. The Brooklyn Nets are one of those teams.

The Nets, after a 119-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, have a total of six days without a game, resuming action on Dec. 12 against the Dallas Mavericks on the road.

Because of this break, Brooklyn has decided to be proactive and get its rookie talent more reps in the G League. The Long Island Nets announced on Monday that rookies Ben Saraf and Drake Powell have been assigned to them, joining fellow first-round pick Nolan Traore. Egor Demin, Brooklyn's 2025 lottery pick, as well as Danny Wolf, will remain in the NBA at the moment.

Saraf just recently completed a short stint in the G League amid recovery from a left ankle sprain. The No. 26 pick in this year's draft is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games, shooting 42.9% from the field and 30% from three (20 total attempts).

Powell, on the other hand, has not recorded a game in the G League. He has played in 16 of the Nets' 23 games thus far, averaging 6.3 points, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game on impressive 48-36-94 shooting splits. While he hasn't been uber-productive in terms of filling the stat sheet, there have been noticeable strides in the 6-foot-6 wing's game, largely utilized as a ball-stopper.

Traore has spent the most time in Long Island of the five rookies and has thrived in a bigger role. The French point guard is averaging 18.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists, showcasing a combination of scoring and playmaking on the offensive end. He has just four appearances with Brooklyn.

Before this rookie class even stepped on the floor in an NBA Summer League game, the Nets' organization noted that these players would get plenty of time in the G League. However, Demin is now the only one who hasn't spent any time in Long Island.

The Russian guard has given the most production of the group, but it makes sense considering he has the most minutes logged (23 per game). Brooklyn is currently 13th in the Eastern Conference with the goal of developing talent and setting itself up for a top draft pick in 2026.