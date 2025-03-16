Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
With just 14 games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks just 24 hours after falling to the Boston Celtics at home. The Nets dropped their season-opener to the Hawks on the road and look to even the season series tonight.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as six-point underdogs to the Hawks, and the total over/under is 228.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Shut Down Trae Young — If He Plays. Currently "probable" head of tonight's tilt, Young has been one of the Eastern Conference's top guards this year. While he doesn't receive as much attention as other stars, Young has quietly averaged nearly 24 points per game for a squad on the brink of securing a playoff berth. If Brooklyn hopes to hand Atlanta its second-straight loss, properly defending Young around the perimeter will be key.
2. Evaluate Maxwell Lewis. In just his sixth appearance with Brooklyn since being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of December's D'Angelo Russell deal, Lewis exploded for a career-high 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in last night's loss to the Celtics. A 2023 second-round pick of the Denver Nuggets, Lewis should have earned an increased role off the Nets' bench courtesy of the impressive showing.
3. Crash the Boards. If Nic Claxton gets another rest day, Brooklyn could be in trouble. While Clint Capela has already been ruled out, Onyeka Okongwu averages 8.4 rebounds per game as one of the Hawks' anchors. The Nets' best hope is that Day'Ron Sharpe — thrust into the starting five last night with Claxton out — repeats his 16-rebound performance in Claxton's place.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (22-45) vs. Atlanta Hawks (32-35)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
March 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's Eastern Conference matchup, Brooklyn gets one day of rest before traveling to Boston for a rematch with the Celtics. In their fial meeting with the reigning champs this season, the Nets look to avoid falling to 0-4 against Boston on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST.
