Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Fresh off a much-needed 122-114 Sunday night victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the Brooklyn Nets travel to take on the Boston Celtics for the second time in three days. Brooklyn rallied back down 21 in the previous meeting, but fell to Boston for the third time this season. Tonight, the Nets look to prevent a 4-0 season sweep against the Celtics.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Celtics, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Prevent a Kristaps Porzingis Repeat. In the prior meeting, Porzingis led all scorers with a game-high 24 points. While he didn't muster much in various other stat columns, his scoring efficiency was enough to end Brooklyn's comeback hopes. In tonight's rematch, the Nets' interior and perimeter defense must do a better job on Porzingis to prevent another monster showing.
2. Continue Getting Maxwell Lewis Involved. What a pleasant end-of-the-season surprise Lews has been for Brooklyn fans. After getting barely any playing time since his acquisiton from the Los Angeles Lakers in December, Lewis has tallied 25 total points in his last two games. A spark off the bench, look for Lewis' opportunities to continue increasing as his play improves.
3. Play For Pride. Yes, the Nets have lost three-straight this season to the Celtics. Yes, the reigning champs are again one of the best teams in the entire NBA. Yes, Boston's starpower outweighs that of Brooklyn's. However, this evening Jordi Fernandez's crew plays for pride. Even if the visiting Nets fall, a valiant losing effort would still help establish some confidence as the regular season will soon come to a close.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (23-45) vs. Boston Celtics (49-19)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
March 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
TD Garden - Boston, MA
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's Eastern Conference showdown, the Nets get back-to-back road contests with the Indiana Pacers. With the season series currently tied at one apiece, Thursday and Saturday night will help determine which squad owns bragging rights heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.