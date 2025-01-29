Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
With the opportunity to secure their first win in over two weeks, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Charlotte to take on the LaMelo Ball-less Hornets. Facing the threat of an eight-game losing streak, tonight's matchup serves as the first act of a short road trip for a heavily compromised Nets roster.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 3-point underdogs to the Hornets, and the total over/under is 205.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Establish backcourt continuity. Ben Simmons is set to return from his five-game absence, giving Brooklyn its starting guard tandem for the first time since Jan. 17's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He and D'Angelo Russell will attempt to make up for the lack of offensive production while Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas sit, providing the Nets with two experienced weapons amid a seven-game losing streak.
2. Capitalize on the injury advantage. Somehow, the injury bug has hit Brooklyn's opponent even worse than the Nets themselves. As previously mentioned, Ball won't suit up. Neither will Brandon Miller, Charlotte's other prolific scorer. But the Hornets' biggest void may be their five-spot, as Mark Williams will join the two young stars in street clothes. This is an aspect Brooklyn must exploit to escape North Carolina with a victory.
3. Just win. The month of January has been brutal for Jordi Fernandez and company. The matchup with the Hornets is the Nets' final game before February, giving them a chance to wash away the bad taste of recent struggles and start fresh. Winning solves everything, and with the non-stop flow of rumors and trade buzz that surrounds Brooklyn, a commanding win over Charlotte will help to quiet the noise.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (14-33) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-31)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the Eastern Conference clash, Brooklyn travels to Houston for a matchup with the Western Conference's second-seeded Rockets. That Saturday night contest marks the beginning of a back-to-back series with Houston, as the Nets return home on Tuesday for a rematch with Houston.
