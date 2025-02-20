Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (Two-Way), Noah Clowney (ankle), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), De'Anthony Melton (knee)
AVAILABLE: Nic Claxton (nasal)
Cavaliers Injuries:
OUT: JT Thor (Two-Way), Dean Wade (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Ty Jerome (calf), Isaac Okoro (shoulder)
In their return from the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets will be without key contributors for a pivotal matchup with the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
While fans anticipated the returns of both Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney once the All-Star festivities ended, they'll be forced to wait further as neither is going to suit up tonight. Thomas has played just twice since Nov. 25, and Clowney hasn't taken the floor since Jan. 27.
Alongside the impactful duo will be Reece Beekman and Tosan Evbuomwan, both of whom will not play due to their Two-Way contracts. Amid a busy Wednesday for the Nets, Killian Hayes was signed to a 10-day contract and Tyrese Martin recieved a standard NBA contract, likely pointing to the latter becoming a more consistent part of Jordi Fernandez's rotation.
The good news: Nic Claxton will again play through a nasal fracture. Tasked with slowing one of the league's top big men, Evan Mobley, Claxton's availablity could prove to be key as Brooklyn seeks its seventh win in eight tries. Claxton has posted two double-doubles in his last three games and will need to replicate those performances if the Nets hope to upset Cleveland at home.
On the Cavaliers front, their injury list is far thinner than the hosts'. They report just two "out" deisgnations, those being JT Thor and Dean Wade. Thor has made just nine appearances in 2024-25, while Wade hasn't taken the floor since Jan. 24.
Ty Jerome and Isaac Okoro have a chance to join them, as both are questionable ahead of tip-off. Jerome has enjoyed a breakout season in his second year with Cleveland, and Okoro hasn't played since Jan. 16. The duo's status will be a top storyline to follow leading up to tonight's clash.
In a matchup between two teams on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings, injuries may ultimately swing the tide.
Nets-Cavaliers is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
