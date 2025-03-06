Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
In a rematch of Nov. 25's triumphant victory, the Brooklyn Nets host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their latest attempt to end a five-game losing streak. Each squad's roster looks vastly different from the first meeting, creating an unpredictable matchup between two teams trending in completely different directions.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 10.5-point underdogs to the Warriors, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Limit the 3-Point King. Curry, 36, is still just as lethal from beyond the arc as he was a decade ago. The all-time leader in 3-pointers made put up a 50-bomb on the Orlando Magic exactly one week ago, and given Brooklyn's recent defensive struggles, could easily replicate that performance tonight. He cannot be allowed to get it going from deep, or the Nets could be at risk of dropping their sixth-straight.
2. Continue Reacclimating Cam Thomas. Prepping for his third game back in Jordi Fernandez's rotation, Thomas should continue returning to form. Nets fans got a glimpse of the pre-injury Thomas in Tuesday night's loss to the San Antonio Spurs — a matchup in which he notched 24 points in just 26 minutes of action. As Thomas shakes off the rust, Brooklyn's offense becomes far more dangerous.
3. Increase the Frontcourt's Confidence. The aforementioned falter against the Spurs was ugly for Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe. The duo combined for just eight points while getting taken to the clinic by Bismack Biyombo. Both Claxton and Sharpe are highly talented and have shown flashes of dominance throughout the season. Getting each's confidence level back up — especially against a rookie in Quinten Post — will be paramount if the Nets are to get off the schneid.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (21-40) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-28)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
March 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the homestand, Brooklyn travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Saturday night. The Nets have won all three prior matchups against the Hornets in the 2024-25 campaign and will seek a season sweep of Charlotte at 6 p.m. EST on March 8.
