Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets play their first of two straight contests against the second-seeded Houston Rockets. The opening act of the home-and-home series will be played in Houston, with the matchups's successor slated for Tuesday evening at the Barclays Center.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 14.5-point underdogs to the Rockets, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Don't Let Sengun Dominate. Brooklyn always seems to struggle with the "do it all" big men. Recently, Domantas Sabonis made history by gashing the Nets for 21 points, 22 rebounds and 10 assists. Nikola Jokic also owns his fair share of masterful performances against Brooklyn, proving the struggles against versatile centers. Sengun cannot be allowed to be added to that list tonight.
2. Lean on Russell. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez offered injury updates on Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney on Thursday. Johnson is day-to-day while Thomas and Clowney are expected back after the All-Star break, but none will suit up in Houston. D'Angelo Russell will likely carry the offensive load just as he has many times since being traded back to the Nets in late December.
3. Start Fast. Brooklyn came out of the gates in Wednesday night's win over the Charlotte Hornets swinging. Fernandez's crew opened the game on an 11-2 run, setting the tone for what would be a wire-to-wire victory. Houston is far better competition than the injury-riddled Hornets were, but that shouldn't change the gameplan for the out-of-conference clash.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (15-33) vs. Houston Rockets (32-15)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET
LOCATION:
Toyota Center - Houston, TX
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets return home for the second half of the back-to-back meeting with the Rockets. Tuesday night's game in Brooklyn sets up a six-game homestand for the Eastern Conference's 13th seed.
Multiple opportunities to pick up much-needed wins are sprinkled throughout the stretch, including a rematch with the Hornets and the first meeting of the season with the Washington Wizards.
