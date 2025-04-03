Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
For the first time in the 2024-25 campaign, the Brookly Nets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the Barclays Center. Amid a two-game winning streak, Brooklyn looks to remain competitive without putting its current sixth-best draft lottery odds in jeopardy.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 13-point underdogs/favorites to/against the Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 215 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Shut Down the Frontcourt. Minneosta boasts a big man tandem of Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid, pairing one of the best defenders in the NBA with a versatile, do-it-all skillset. While Gobert could cause problems for the Nets' guards—especially when driving to the basket—Reid could pose even more of a threat. Proven through difficulty guarding the likes of Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis and Alperen Sengun, head coach Jordi Fernandez must have a proper gameplan in place to not allow Reid to deliver a signature performance.
2. Continue to Evaluate. Brooklyn has six "out" designations ahead of tipoff, pointing to increased roles for Drew Timme, Dariq Whitehead and its cast of two-way players. With just seven games remaining before the postseason begins, the Nets can use tonight to gain valuable experience for their younger players against a Western Conference contender.
3. Build Defensive Confidence. In Monday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn's clutch defense down the stretch helped grant its second-straight victory. The Nets shut down Anthony Davis—limiting the big man to just 12 points through 28 minutes of action—and will need to guard Minnesota's centers as tightly if they hope to win their third in a row.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (25-51) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
April 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's opening act of a four-game homestand, the Nets get a matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST. Toronto trails Brooklyn by three games for the sixth-best lottery odds, making their final meeting of the season vital for draft positioning.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.