Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Nic Claxton (ankle)
76ers Injuries:
OUT: Joel Embiid (knee), Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (hip), Jared McCain (knee), David Roddy (G League)
As the Brooklyn Nets hit a midseason resurgence, their injury list is finally thinning.
Tonight, the team welcomes the Philadelphia 76ers to the Barclays Center, and key designations could result in the Nets' sixth win in seven tries.
For the first time in what seems like months, just four players are confirmed to miss the Eastern Conference bout. Of the four, only two have confirmed timetables for their returns. Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney are expected back after this weekend's All-Star festivities, providing much-needed reinforcements amid a recent hot-streak for 12th-seeded Brooklyn.
De'Anthony Melton is still likely to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign with a torn ACL, while Bojan Bogdanovic has yet to receive an update since undergoing surgery this past April.
Nic Claxton is the wildcard on the Nets' injury list. The big man logged just 24 minutes in Brooklyn's Monday night victory over the Charlotte Hornets, but the recent steady play of Day'Ron Sharpe helps soften the blow of a Claxton-less lineup.
Adding to the encouragement of a close-to-full-strength Nets squad is a banged-up Philadelphia roster. Joel Embiid won't suit up, opting to rest in the latter half of a back-to-back for the 76ers. His designation is great news for a Brooklyn front that's conceded historic statlines to some of the NBA's top centers throughout the 2024-25 campaign, while also making the lack of Claxton less of a game-changing facet.
Outside of Embiid, Philadelphia will also be without two of its most impactful veterans. Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon will both sit, adding even more pressure on the 76ers depth which will be tasked with slowing the Nets' balanced attack.
While the records are vastly similar, these two teams seem to be trending in opposite directions. With as efficient as Brooklyn has been of late, Philadelphia's injuries may be enough to swing the advantage into the Nets' favor.
The matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
