Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
In their final meeting of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets play host to the Toronto Raptors with draft lottery positioning on the line. Toronto claimed the previous matchup—a 30-point victory at the Barclays Center—yet trails Brooklyn by just 2.5 games for the sixth-best odds to land the top draft selection in May.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as three-point underdogs to the Raptors, and the total over/under is 214.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Evaluate the Youngsters. While head coach Jordi Fernandez or any member of Brooklyn's roster would never admit it, the Nets must lose this game. Depending on how the lottery shakes up, today's showdown with Toronto could end up being Brooklyn's most important performance of its first year rebuilding. With six players already ruled out, Fernandez should look to continue guaging what his young core has to offer heading into the offseason. Expect big minutes from Drew Timme, Dariq Whitehead, Tosan EVbuomwan, Tyson Etienne and Reece Beekman.
2. Build Whitehead's Confidence. Likely in line for a large workload, the former Duke standout has flashed his potential from beyond the arc multiple times this season—most recently in Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Whitehead tallied 17 points, including shooting 5-of-9 on his 3-point attempts, emerging as Brooklyn's second-leading scorer. He has flourished in moments off the bench and could play a similar role against the Raptors.
3. Start Timme. Nic Claxton will get the afternoon off, while Day'Ron Sharpe sits with a knee sprain, putting Timme in line to receive his first career start at center. Likely drawing a matchup with Jakob Poeltl, Fernandez will have another chance to see how the recently-signed big man handles a proven, veteran presence on the interior.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (25-52) vs. Toronto Raptors (28-50)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
April 6, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following this afternoon's matchup, the Nets continue their homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, also at 7:30 p.m. EST.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.