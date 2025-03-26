Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
With the season series tied at 1-1, the Brooklyn Nets welcome the Toronto Raptors to the Barclays Center for the first time this season. Separated by just two games—in both the Eastern Conference standings and draft lottery odds—each squad will likely attempt to evaluate young talent over playing their stars in hopes of landing a higher draft choice come this summer.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Raptors, and the total over/under is 213.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Give Dariq Whitehead the Green Light. Limited to just 10 appearances this season, Whitehead has posted two signature performances in his second year as a pro. He's hitting on a staggering 52.2% from deep this season and is listed as "available" after spending most of his sophomore campaign with the Long Island Nets. While D'Angelo Russell is set to play, Jordi Fernandez should look to get the former Duke star more involved.
2. Establish Confidence on the Defensive End. Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley and Gradey Dick have all been ruled out, compromising Toronto's offensive attack. Amid a frustrating month of March defensively, those three designations help Brooklyn's chances of improving its guarding ability. Creating some confidence on the defensive end will go a long way, especially heading into year two of the Nets' rebuild.
3. Extend Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe Beyond the Perimter. Both Claxton and Sharpe have improved their shooting touch from deep, allowing Fernandez to space out Brooklyn's offense. Claxton rattled in two triples in the Nets' blowout loss to Dallas on Monday after hitting just four in his whole career. Sharpe, while still inconsistent, has upped his attempts and is shooting 24.4% from range. Look for both to build on the sudden ability, especially against a Toronto lineup without Jakob Poetl.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (23-49) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-47)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
March 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets take on the LA Clippers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.—again at the Barclays Center—before hitting the road for a rematch with the Washington Wizards. The Saturday night tilt will be the final meeting between Brooklyn and Washington this season, a series the Wizards lead 2-0.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.