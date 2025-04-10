Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Having cemented their sixth-best draft lottery odds thanks to a Toronto Raptors win last night, the Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks in the second-to-last Barclays Center matchup this season. With the season series tied at one apiece, the Nets can comfortably attempt to earn bragging rights knowing their chance at landing the top draft choice is now secure.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Hawks, and the total over/under is 232.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Run Trendon Watford at the One. With D'Angelo Russell already ruled out ahead of tip-off, Brooklyn's facilitating responsibilites will fall on a trio of Keon Johnson, Reece Beekman and potentially Watford. Jordi Fernandez has experimented with Watford as an oversized guard multiple times this season, garnering extremely positive results. In his last appearance, Watford scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting while dishing out five assists, a statline he could very well replicate if given the opportunity to run the Nets' offense this evening.
2. Contain Atlanta's Frontcourt. Day'Ron Sharpe will sit out tonight, but Nic Claxton has yet to pop up on Brooklyn's injury report—signalling a rotation of he and Drew Timme against the Hawks. In their previous meeting—a 122-114 Nets win—Onyeka Okongwu torched Brooklyn's interior to the tune of 21 points and 15 rebounds. While Okongwu's efforts didn't result in an Atlanta victory, his impact inside could prove to be the X-factor in the season series finale.
3. Rely on the Youngsters. For all of April and the latter half of March, Fernandez has looked to his young core to "drive the culture." Through his decision, Timme, Dariq Whitehead and Tyson Etienne have proved their value. All fighting to prove they're worth keeping on the roster going forward, Brooklyn should continue evaluating its less-experienced players against the Eastern Conference's eighth-seeded Atlanta.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (26-53) vs. Atlanta Hawks (37-42)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
April 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn travels to Minnesota tomorrow for a rematch of April 3's home loss to the Timberwolves. The road clash will be the Nets' final of the 2024-25 campaign before returning home for April 13's season finale against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center.
