Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (knee)
AVAILABLE: Nic Claxton (nasal)
Warriors Injuries:
OUT: Jonathan Kuminga
Probable: Gary Payton II
Facing the threat of a six-game losing streak while welcoming the Golden State Warriors to the Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets are nearly full strength. Injuries have completely derailed what was once a promising and unexpected successful beginning to the 2024-25 campaign for the Nets, but Brooklyn is getting healthy when it matters most.
For tonight's tilt, Jordi Fernandez's rotation will be without just two players: Noah Clowney and De'Anthony Melton. Clowney — who was expected to return post-All-Star break but has yet to suit up since the festivities ended — continues to be out with an ankle sprain. He hasn't appeared in a game dating back to Jan. 27, and if the Nets' recent defensive efforts are any indicator, has been sorely missed throughout his month-long absence.
Alonsgide Clowney as the lone designations is De'Anthony Melton, acquired as part of Dec. 15's trade with the Warriors that sent Dennis Schroder to Golden State. However, Melton underwent season-ending surgery in late November to repair a torn ACL and is set to become a free agent this summer.
The good news: as has been the case of late, Nic Claxton will again play through a nasal fracture.
On Golden State's side of things, it too has an extremely short injury report. The Warriors have no absences outside of Jonathan Kuminga — who hasn't played since Jan. 4 while dealing with his own ankle sprain — and potentially Gary Payton II. The latter is, like Claxton, dealing with a nasal bone fracture, but is not expected to sit out of the clash in Kings County.
Despite trending in entirely opposite directions, each squad being near full health could make for an intriguing out-of-conference clash. Brooklyn claimed the previous meeting — a Nov. 25 win on the road — in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. With the stars set to play, fans could be in for a similar showing to the 128-120 victory.
Nets-Warriors is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST tonight at the Barclays Center.
