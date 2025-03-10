Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Lakers Injuries:
OUT: LeBron James (groin), Bronny James (G League), Jaxson Hayes (knee), Maxi Kleber (foot), Dorian Finney-Smith (out)
QUESTIONABLE: Luka Doncic (back)
In the opening game of a back-to-back, the Brooklyn Nets return to the Barclays Center for an out-of-conference tilt with the Los Angeles Lakers. Just like their previous meeting — a Jan. 17 Lakers victory — Cam Thomas will not be available to play.
Thomas had played three games across four days (March 4-8), and will receive a rest day ahead of tommorrow night's back to back. Since returning to the lineup full time, he's averaged 21 points per game, leaving Brooklyn without its primary offensive weapon amid a seven-game losing streak.
He won't be the lone absantee, though. Trendon Watford sits with his own hamstring injury, further compromising head coach Jordi Fernandez's bench and taking away one of the offense's facilitators. Outside of Thomas and Watford, Tyson Etienne, Tosan Evbuomwan and Dariq Whitehead will all be out due to either Two-Way deals or G League assignments. Additionally, De'Anthony Melton remains unavailable with a torn ACL.
On the Lakers' front, there's a possibility Austin Reaves will be the lone star in the rotation tonight. LeBron James has already been ruled out after straining his groin in Saturday night's loss to the Boston Celtics, an injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks.
Also out of the lineup will be Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles' starting big man. This could result in a game-changing performance out of either Nic Claxton or Day'Ron Sharpe, depending on who appears to have the hot hand early on.
Dorian Finney-Smith, traded to the Lakers from the Nets in late December, will be in street clothes for his second shot at a revenge game after missing the prior meeting in LA. But potentially most impactfully, Luka Doncic carries a "questionable" designation ahead of tip-off. If he sits, leaving Los Angeles without Doncic or James, Brooklyn will be able to solely focus on containing Reaves.
Nets-Lakers is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
