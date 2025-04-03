Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (rest)
QUESTIONABLE: Jalen Wilson (ankle)
PROBABLE: D'Angelo Russell (ankle)
Timberwolves Injuries:
OUT: Terrance Shannon Jr. (groin)
Ahead of their first meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, the Brooklyn Nets and head coach Jordi Fernandez must plan to rely on their depth and young contributors due to six "out" designations—and potentially two more on the way.
Noah Clowney, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, De'Anthony Melton, Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams will all sit this evening, leaving Brooklyn without five consistent pieces—all of whom have started for the Nets at some point this year. The sixth, that being Melton, hasn't appeared in a game since tearing his ACL before the season began.
Possibly joining the injured cast in street clothes are Jalen Wilson and D'Angelo Russell, two more consistent members of Fernandez's rotation. Each dealing with ankle issues, Wilson is "questionable" while Russell is "probable," leaving the duo as Brooklyn's wildcards prior to tipoff.
Look for Drew Timme and Dariq Whitehead to hover around the 25-minute mark—as they did throughout last week—and possibly appearances from the Nets' Two-Way trio. Reece Beekman, Tosan Evbuomwan and Tyson Etienne have begun to see the floor more lately and could be called upon again tonight.
Following Minnesota's altercation with the Detroit Pistons last Sunday, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo will serve one-game suspensions—just not against Brooklyn. Both will miss the Timberwolve's Tuesday night road matchup with the Denver Nuggets, however Reid and DiVincenzo are available for the out-of-conference tilt.
Minnesota's lone deisgnation this evening is Terrance Shannon Jr., a first-round pick out of Texas Tech this past summer. Shannon has missed the last three games and averages just under five points and two rebounds per game.
The Timberwolves—sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference—will be near full strength as the Nets grapple with a late-season injury bug. In an attempt to remain competitive without jeopardizing its draft positioning, Brooklyn will continue evaluating younger pieces against a high-quality opponent.
Nets-Timberwolves is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center.