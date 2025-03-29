Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Nic Claxton (rest), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Noah Clowney (illness)
Wizards Injuries:
OUT: Saddiq Bey (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring), Kyshawn George (ankle), Anthony Gill (hip), Corey Kispert (thumb), Khris Middleton (knee)
AVAILABLE: Marcus Smart (illness)
Ahead of the third and final meeting of the 2024-25 NBA season between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, both Eastern Conference squads will turn to their young prospects due to multiple high-impact contributors being absent. Each gunning for a top selection in this summer's draft, the Wizards and Nets are set to evaluate promising talent.
Nic Claxton, D'Angelo Russell and Cam Thomas are all listed as out, making more than half of Jordi Fernandez's typical starting five unavailable this evening. Day'Ron Sharpe will sit too, while Noah Clowney will be questionable again with an illness.
The frontcourt absences likely point to the first career start for Drew Timme—the former Gonzaga star who had an impressive professional debut just 24 hours ago. He tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds on a highly-efficient 4-of-6 shooting, carrying the momentum he established in the G League onto Brooklyn's active roster. With just eight games remaining ahead of the postseason, Timme will have the opportunity to continue proving he belongs at the highest level.
Like the Nets, the Wizards too will be forced to replace consistent members of their rotation with inexperienced talent. Rookie Kyshawn George, Khris Middleton and Corey Kispert have already been ruled out, while Marcus Smart is questionable ahead of tip-off—also dealing with an illness.
Washington has been forced to adapt as Malcolm Brogdon hasn't been available since early Feburary and Bilal Coulibaly has been out since early March. Additionally, Saddiq Bey has yet to make his Wizards debut after tearing his ACL prior to being signed this past summer.
Brooklyn has yet to defeat Washington this season—the Wizards claimed both prior meetings—but looks to its young core in hopes of snapping a frustrating six-game losing streak on the road this evening.
Nets-Wizards is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.