Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Wizards Injuries:
OUT: Saddiq Bey (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Alex Sarr (ankle)
As the Brooklyn Nets play another post-All-Star break game, Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney will remain out. In tonight's matchup with the Washington Wizards, Thomas and Clowney will both sit despite being designated to return prior to the mid-February festivities. Their absences hurts Jordi Fernandez's rotation, but could benefit the likes of Trendon Watford and Killian Hayes, who likely step into larger roles due to the injuries.
Alongside them will be D'Angelo Russell, who continues to sit after rolling his ankle in Thursday night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sans Russell, Brooklyn pulled off a last-second victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Hayes got the start at the one, but after Watford's success down the stretch of that contest as a primary ball handler, he could be a candidate to start at the one.
After making several roster moves following the waiving of Bojan Bogdanovic, Tosan Evbuomwan has seemingly lost his role as the Nets' spark plug off the bench. Due to his Two-Way deal, he's limited to the amount of time he can spend on the active roster. Evbuomwan hasn't appeared since Feb. 12 and will not suit up for tonight's matchup.
On the Wizards front, a key distributor and anchor on the inside may both be unavailable. Malcolm Brogdon has already been ruled out while Alex Sarr carries a "questionable" designation ahead of tip-off. Washington boasts many ball handlers, so Brogdon's status may not be as impactful, but Sarr's could ultimately swing the tide of the game.
Nic Claxton is coming off a performance in which he outplayed Joel Embiid, as well as tipped in the game-winning putback. If Sarr doesn't go, Claxton earns a matchup on Richaun Holmes, a center Brooklyn's big man should be able to exploit the same way he did Embiid. If Sarr is set to play, the Nets will be forced to gameplan for one of the league's best young defenders.
The contest is slated for 7 p.m. EST in Washington D.C.
